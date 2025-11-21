The new 495 Express Lanes extension is set to open Nov. 22, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

The new 2.5‑mile extension of the 495 Express Lanes, stretching from near the Dulles Corridor Interchange to just before the American Legion Bridge, is scheduled to be fully open by mid‑morning Saturday.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect new traffic patterns as motorists adjust to the lanes and ramps.

495 Express Lanes Extension: Here's what you need to know

Navigating the 495 Express Lanes Extension

Opening November 22:

The 495 Express Lanes Extension is a two-and-a-half-mile expansion of the current 495 Express Lanes north to near the George Washington Memorial Parkway. New entry and exit points will connect the Extension to the general purpose lanes and nearby major roads.

495 Express Lanes New Access Points

Dulles Toll Road

Drivers traveling eastbound or westbound on Dulles Toll Road (Route 267) can directly access the northbound 495 Express Lanes.

George Washington Memorial Parkway

Northbound 495 Express Lanes drivers can exit directly onto the George Washington Memorial Parkway, while drivers on the Parkway can enter the southbound 495 Express Lanes.

495 Express Lanes Access Changes

Northbound:

Once drivers exit the northbound 495 Express Lanes to the general purpose lanes, drivers cannot exit the Beltway until after crossing the American Legion Bridge.

To reach Georgetown Pike from the northbound Express Lanes, drivers should use a different exit.

Southbound:

Southbound general purpose lane drivers who want to enter the Express Lanes must get in just after the American Legion Bridge.

To get on the Express Lanes from Georgetown Pike, drivers should use a different entry ramp.

Dulles Toll Road

Entry Points:

Entry from Dulles Toll Road (EB/WB)

Entry to 495 Express Lanes (NB/SB)

Decision Point (EB Dulles Toll Road):

Exit right to SB Express Lanes, left to NB Express Lanes.

Decision Point (WB Dulles Toll Road):

Exit left to Express Lanes, right to general purpose lanes.

George Washington Memorial Parkway & I-495 General Purpose Lanes

Entries/Exits:

Entry from George Washington Memorial Parkway NB

Exit to George Washington Memorial Parkway SB

Entry from I-495 to Express Lanes

Exit to I-495

Decision Point (NB Express Lanes):

Exit left to George Washington Memorial Parkway, right to general purpose lanes.

Decision Point (from GW Parkway):

Exit left to SB Express Lanes, right to general purpose lanes.

The extension begins north of the Dulles Toll Road; drivers will no longer be able to enter or exit the general purpose lanes in this area.

