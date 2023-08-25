Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody, 2 months after Lockwood Drive homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Authorities have arrested and charged a suspect for his connection to a homicide in Silver Spring

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Lawrence Marcellus Marshall IV. Marshall IV was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Cedric Warner on July 5.

According to authorities, Marshall IV, of Montgomery Village, allegedly shot and killed Warner in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring. Officers arrived at the scene and located Warner inside an apartment, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marshall IV has been charged with first-degree murder and awaits a bond hearing.

This remains an ongoing investigation.