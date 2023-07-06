Authorities are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed Wednesday inside his Silver Spring apartment.

The shooting was reported just after 9:50 p.m. in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Man shot, killed inside Silver Spring apartment

Montgomery County police say they found the man inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the shooting has been reported. No suspects or motives have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.