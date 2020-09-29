4-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Maryland, twin sister injured

A 4-year-old girl was killed and her twin sister was injured when they were both struck by separate vehicles while crossing a roadway in Maryland Monday evening.

Maryland State Police say a family was traveling west on I-70 in the Hagerstown area when they pulled over so that the children could relieve themselves.

According to the investigators, the mother of the twins got out of the vehicle when they pulled over and went to the rear of the vehicle.

While she was at the rear of the vehicle, a teenage passenger got out and ran across both lanes of the highway to a center median.

Moments later, when the 4-year-old twins exited and ran toward their cousin in the median, they were both struck by separate vehicles.

One 4-year-old was pronounced dead after being transported to Meritus Medical Center, the other was taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital.

Troopers have not identified any of the family members.

They are still investigating the crash.

