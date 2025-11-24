4-year-old boy shoots self after finding gun in Virginia apartment: police

The Brief Police say a 4-year-old boy shot himself after finding a gun in apartment. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The father, 26-year-old Gerardo Anthonio Mejia was charged with allowing access to firearms by children and released on a court summons.



A father has been charged after police say his four-year-old son found an unsecured firearm in an apartment closet and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

What we know:

The incident happened Saturday at an apartment on Townsquare Court at the Townsquare at Dumfries Apartments.

Investigators said the boy was handling the gun when it discharged, striking himself in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

His father, 26-year-old Gerardo Anthonio Mejia, was charged with allowing access to firearms by children. He was released on a court summons, with a court date pending.

