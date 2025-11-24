4-year-old boy shoots self after finding gun in Virginia apartment: police
DUMFRIES, Va. - A father has been charged after police say his four-year-old son found an unsecured firearm in an apartment closet and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
What we know:
The incident happened Saturday at an apartment on Townsquare Court at the Townsquare at Dumfries Apartments.
Investigators said the boy was handling the gun when it discharged, striking himself in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
His father, 26-year-old Gerardo Anthonio Mejia, was charged with allowing access to firearms by children. He was released on a court summons, with a court date pending.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the child shot himself with the weapon, and the father has been charged.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William County Police Department.