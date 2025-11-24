4-year-old boy shoots father after finding gun in Virginia apartment: police

The Brief Police say a 4-year-old boy shot his father after finding a gun in apartment. The father, 26-year-old Gerardo Anthonio Mejia, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Mejia was charged with allowing access to firearms by children and released on a court summons.



A father has been charged after police say his 4-year-old son found an unsecured firearm in an apartment closet and accidentally shot him in the leg.

What we know:

The incident happened Saturday at an apartment on Townsquare Court at the Townsquare at Dumfries Apartments.

Investigators said the boy was handling the gun when it discharged, striking his father, identified as 26-year-old Gerardo Anthonio Mejia, in the leg.

Police transported Mejia to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, Mejia was charged with allowing access to firearms by children. He was released on a court summons, with a court date pending.