4 vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital in Rockville

Authorities say four people were hospitalized after a four car crash in Montgomery County.

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. along the southbound ramp of Interstate 270 near Route 28 in the Rockville area.

At least two people were trapped in the crash and had to be freed from their vehicles.

Drivers can expect delays in the area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.