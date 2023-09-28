4 teen girls arrested in DC robbery caught on surveillance

Metropolitan Police have arrested four teenage girls for a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

Police have been on the lookout for the four teens following a violent robbery on Monday, September 4 at approximately 10:25 p.m. According to police, the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of W Street. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took the victim’s cell phone and wallet. The teens then fled the scene.

Surveillance video was released of the teens shortly after the robbery.





The suspects have been identified as a 17-year-old juvenile female, a 16-year-old juvenile female, a 13-year-old juvenile female all of Northwest, and a 15-year-old juvenile female of Northeast.

The four teens were all arrested and charged with robbery force and violence.