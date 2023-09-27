Expand / Collapse search

Police on the lookout for 4 teen girls in suspected robbery

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

4 teen girls caught on camera after suspected robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying four teenage girls who are suspects in a robbery in Northeast D.C.

On September 4 around 10:25 p.m., the four suspects approached one person on W Street in Northeast. 

On September 4 around 10:25 p.m., the four suspects approached one person on W Street in Northeast. 

The teen girls assaulted the victim, took their cell phone and wallet, and then fled. 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera. 

Police ask if you have knowledge of the incident to call (202) 727-9099. 