Police on the lookout for 4 teen girls in suspected robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying four teenage girls who are suspects in a robbery in Northeast D.C.

On September 4 around 10:25 p.m., the four suspects approached one person on W Street in Northeast.

The teen girls assaulted the victim, took their cell phone and wallet, and then fled.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Police ask if you have knowledge of the incident to call (202) 727-9099.