4 suspects arrested in connection to at least 15 VA ABC store robberies

article

Fairfax County investigators said a months-long crime spree led to more than $72,000 worth of liquor being stolen from Virginia ABC stores.

Altogether, there were 15 thefts throughout the county, according to police. They added that they all occurred between March and July.

"They go in, they head to the stock room, they grab a shopping cart, and they just take a bunch of cases of liquor," explained Fairfax County Police Capt. Elizabeth Melendez, who added that the thieves then typically flee the scene in a stolen car.

Several arrests have been made in the case, with investigators announcing Monday that 27-year-old Jomarice Evans of Washington, D.C., as well as three juveniles, have been charged in the case. Melendez said additional suspects remain at large.

"This can be scary for community members that are going into a, you know, patronizing an ABC store, and also for the clerks. They have no idea what these suspects are going to do, they’re intimidating. You know, they’re scared."