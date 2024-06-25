Vintage bourbon retails for $7k in Virginia

A vintage bourbon is retailing for $7499.99 in Virginia.

Weller Millennium is a blend of vintage straight wheated bourbon and wheat whiskeys that have been distilled near the turn of the millennium and matured at Buffalo Trace Distillery for various lengths of time.

Related article

This bourbon will only be available for purchase in select ABC stores in Virginia, store locations will be randomly selected.

Buyers will be limited to one bottle per day per location.