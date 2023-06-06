4 smash way into Fairfax vape shop; steal multiple tobacco products

Authorities say four robbers were captured on surveillance video smashing their way into a Fairfax vape shop.

Police say it happened May 29 just before 4:30 a.m.

In the video, one of the burglars can be seen using what appears to be a cinder block to smash open the entrance.

The thieves stole multiple tobacco products and fled in a silver Hyundai sedan with no rear license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.. Leightley at 703-385-7953.