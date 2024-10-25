4 scooters set on fire in Southeast DC neighborhood caught on surveillance camera: police

D.C. officials continue to investigate a fire involving four scooters in a Southeast neighborhood.

DC Fire and EMS responded around 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, October 24th, in the area of 5030 B Street Southeast. Upon arrival, police discovered a fire involving four scooters.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

According to officials, a citizen used a fire extinguisher prior to their arrival. Fire investigators were requested to the scene and determined the fire was started intentionally. A soda bottle was found on the scene that appeared to be stuffed with materials that were burned. Surveillance video captured the entire incident.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. It is under investigation.