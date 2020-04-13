4 patients at St. Elizabeths Hospital dead after contracting COVID-19: officials

Officials said Monday that four patients at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast D.C. have died after contracting the coronavirus.

The patients who died were an 81-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and an 87-year-old man, according to officials.

