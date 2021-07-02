4 juveniles shot in Norfolk neighborhood; 1 being treated for 'life-threatening injuries'
NORFOLK, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left four juveniles with gunshot wounds including one with life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened in the 900 block of Madison Ave around 2 p.m. Friday.
All the victims are being treated for their injuries.
If you have any information, submit a tip here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
