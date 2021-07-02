Some residents of Fauquier County got an early morning surprise when they looked outside and saw a black bear in their yard.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A photo sent to FOX 5 by Trey Baker shows the large bear walking in a grassy area between two trees.

Black bear spotted in backyard of Fauquier County home (Credit: Trey Baker)

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says bear sightings during the spring and summer months are not unusual.

Officials say the highest concentration of bear sightings occur in the Blue Ridge and Alleghany Mountains and around the Great Dismal Swamp area but say bears can be spotted just about anywhere in the state.

Black bear spotted in backyard of Fauquier County home (Credit: Trey Baker)

Here's are Virginia DWR tips to use if you see a bear on your property:

- Keep your distance - in most cases, the bear will move on quickly

- If a bear is up a tree on or near your property - give it space

- Do not approach the bear

- Bring your pets inside to provide the bear a clear path to leave

Advertisement

- Never run from a bear