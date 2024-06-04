4 injured in Prince William County shooting

Authorities say four people were injured in a late-night shooting in northern Virginia.

The shooting was reported just before 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Masthead Trail in the Triangle area of Prince William County.

Police tell FOX 5 that the four victims are all males and were all "struck or grazed by gunfire."

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.