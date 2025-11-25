1 killed, 3 injured after car hits ambulance going through intersection in Fairfax County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Four people were injured after a car hit an ambulance traveling through an intersection in Fairfax County. The driver of the vehicle, a passenger and two fire personnel — all adult men — were taken to the hospital for treatment. The Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit will be investigating.



Multiple people were injured after a car hit an ambulance going through an intersection in Fairfax County on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to Fairfax County Police, officers were called to the intersection of Worldgate Drive and Alton Square just after 4 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Police say an ambulance was driving through the intersection with its lights and sirens activated when a car struck it.

The passenger of the car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two fire personnel were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All patients are adult males.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the driver of the car that hit the ambulance has been released.

It's not yet clear if any charges will be filed.

The Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit will be investigating.