4 hospitalized after tractor trailer crashes into Woodbridge condo

Four people were transported to the hospital after a tractor trailer crashed into a condominium building in Woodbridge.

The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue said the crash happened around 8:17 a.m. in the 12700 block of Gordon Boulevard at the Moorings of Occoquan Condominiums.

Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. No one in the building was injured.

The building sustained moderate damage and several residents will likely be displaced, authorities say,

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.