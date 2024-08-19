4 hospitalized after stabbing at DC Department of Corrections facility
WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were hospitalized after a stabbing at D.C. Department of Corrections facility.
The stabbing was reported Sunday at the Central Detention Facility in southeast Washington and involved multiple people.
Officials say correctional officers immediately responded to the incident. An unknown number of people were treated at the scene. Four were transported by to local hospitals.
The incident is under investigation by D.C. police and the DOC Office of Investigative Affairs.