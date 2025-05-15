4 DC public charter school staff fired, suspended after second alleged sex assault

One mom says her son was also sexually and physically assaulted at the SEED School. Parents spoke to FOX 5, upset about the communication they received following an assault last week.

What we know:

Andrea Henson says her son was sexually and physically assaulted by a fellow student at the SEED School of DC last month.

"My son said 'mom, I was sitting on the computer with my headphones on... the boy came over and he started rubbing in between my legs.'" Ms. Henson tells Fox 5. "He told the boy to stop. The boy faked like he was leaving and turned around and punched my son in his face. Broke his nose and his eye was closed when I seen him in the emergency room."

Ms. Henson says her 15-year-old son is no longer attending the SEED School in person. He's a freshman, now learning virtually.

"I know he doesn't want to keep talking about it," Henson explains. "But I do ask him like 'are you OK? How are you feeling? You know you're not in the wrong. You didn't do anything wrong.' And he was like he knows that. He's feeling OK. I asked him 'do you want to go back to the school?' He said 'no.' So he has not been back to school since April the 4th."

What they're saying:

"Things were done wrong," said the man who did not want us to reveal his name though he did speak to us on TV. "They're pointing at staff. But it starts from the top up. It starts from top and the top didn't even know what was going on. They couldn't, they can't tell you what's going on because they're going to make it up."

Four Seed School staff members have been fired or suspended this week as a direct result of another alleged sex assault at the school. Last week's attack on a 16-year-old girl reportedly lasted for two hours in a boy's bathroom. We spoke to one of those employees who was fired. He was what's called a designated aide, who says he wasn't on the clock or at the school when the alleged sex assault happened. He says cameras inside the school would prove that. He says he was never allowed to defend himself before he was fired.

"They're making this story to make it seem like it started during the day. The daytime dropped the ball, we didn't communicate with the night shift, but that's not the case."

Fox 5 has seen an email sent to the school community by the SEED School of Washington DC's head of school. It reads in part: "We are deeply aware of the sensitivity of this matter and are committed to the safety, security and privacy of our students."

Other parents tell us they're upset about how they find out about things happening at the school. For instance, last week's alleged sex assault took place on Monday. Police weren't notified until Tuesday night, and the girl's family says they didn't find out until Wednesday—almost 48 hours later.

"The school needs to be closed down and every parent needs to know what goes on in that school," says Andrea Henson. "Every staff... administrator needs to be held accountable for the cover up they're doing. They just need to get in trouble because enough is enough."



