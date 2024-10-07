3rd person dies of injuries after DC house fire

D.C. officials say a third person has died of injuries from a house fire in southeast Washington.

The fire broke out at a row home in the 3400 block of 23rd Street early Sunday morning.

A 34-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man both died at the scene.

The third victim, an 85-year-old woman, had originally been rescued from the home by firefighters and was transported with critical injuries. She died Monday at the hospital.

An update is expected Monday from D.C. police and fire officials.

D.C. firefighters returned to the neighborhood Monday to distribute safety pamphlets and to check smoke alarms in the neighborhood where the fire happened.

"Have a home escape plan," Vito Maggiolo with D.C. Fire and EMS told FOX 5 Sunday. "Fires like these travel very quickly and that’s why the need for smoke alarms, working smoke alarms is critical, as well as knowledge of how you’re going to get out of your home if a fire takes place."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.