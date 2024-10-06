2 dead, 1 critically injured following house fire in Southeast DC

Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire that broke out at a Southeast D.C. row home early Sunday morning.

The victims killed were a 34-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man. The third person rescued from the home, an 85-year-old woman and her injuries were described as critical and life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fatal fire that left the row home charred.

D.C. Fire and EMS tells FOX 5 that the fire was contained to the unit in the 3400 block of 23rd Street, SE.

The initial call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews said they were on scene in about three minutes and began firefighting and rescue efforts almost immediately.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A fire official told FOX 5 they had the fire under control relatively quickly, and were able to get that 85-year-old woman out, but discovered the bodies of the other two victims.

D.C. Fire says this is a sad reminder to keep fire safety front of mind, especially this time of year.

"Have a home escape plan," Vito Maggiolo with D.C. Fire and EMS said. "Fires like these travel very quickly and that’s why the need for smoke alarms, working smoke alarms is critical, as well as knowledge of how you’re going to get out of your home if a fire takes place."

The cause of the fire remains under active investigation.