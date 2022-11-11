37-year-old man killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway

A 37-year-old man was killed in a car crash Friday morning in Fairfax County.

The crash was reported to Fairfax County Police around 7:40 a.m. along Fairfax County Parkway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver, identified as Noe Solis Espinoza, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger northbound on the Fairfax County Parkway when he lost control, crossed over the median into oncoming traffic, and hit a 2018 Ford Escape. Police say the car then continued driving and collided a 2019 Honda Ridgeline.

Solis Espinoza was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the honda was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not indicate if the driver of the Ford Escape was injured during the crash.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they are working to determine if speed was a factor.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FCPD at 703-280-0543.