Suspect arrested for multiple carjackings in Montgomery County

Authorities have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man with an attempted armed carjacking and strong-arm carjacking in Montgomery County.

The suspect has been identified as Freddy Obi. He is accused of committing these crimes on Wednesday, March 22, in the Burtonsville and Silver Spring areas.



According to Montgomery County Police, they responded to the 14900 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville for the report of an attempted armed carjacking. Police say the suspect was observed leaving the scene in a white Ford Fusion with significant damage to the back bumper, after he was unable to take the vehicle he was interested in.

Police say around 6:21 p.m., they responded to the 14700 block of Good Hope Road in Silver Spring for the report of another carjacking. A Black male, later identified as Obi was observed getting out of a white Ford Fusion with damage to the back bumper, just before approaching the victim and demanding the car keys. Officers were able to locate the white Ford Fusion at the scene and determined that it was registered to Obi.

Obi was later arrested in Laurel for an unrelated crime. The vehicle that was stolen during the carjacking along with other items were located nearby.



Obi has been charged with carjacking, attempted armed carjacking, and first-degree assault and robbery. He was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.