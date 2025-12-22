Vehicle overturns, strikes 2 homes in southeast DC

The Brief An overturned vehicle crashed into two southeast D.C. homes late Sunday. One home sustained major structural damage. Four people were evaluated, and the cause is still unknown.



A late‑night crash sent an overturned vehicle into two homes in southeast D.C. on Sunday, leaving one house with significant structural damage.

What we know:

D.C. fire officials said the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of Central Avenue. Photos from the scene show the front door and a side wall of one home torn open, exposing parts of the home’s interior.

Three people inside the home and the driver were evaluated by emergency crews but did not require further treatment, authorities said.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash.

