3-year-old rushed to hospital after shooting self in Montgomery County, police say

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old child reportedly shot themselves at a home in Montgomery County Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 19700 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village for a report of a child injured.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on how the child obtained the gun at this time.

The report comes just a day after a 4-year-old girl accidentally shot herself at an apartment in Cheverly, Maryland.

In that instance, police say the little girl was playing hide and seek when she found an unregistered ghost gun under the bed of a relative living in the home.

She accidentally shot herself in the arm and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be ok.

Detectives say the gun belonged to 20-year-old Jayvon Thomas. He is currently in custody, facing multiple weapons charges.

According to data from Everytown Research, there have been 86 unintentional shootings by children in the U.S. so far this year, resulting in 55 non-fatal injuries.

