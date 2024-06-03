Child hospitalized after shooting self in Cheverly apartment: police
CHEVERLY, Md. - Authorities say a child was hospitalized after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot inside a Prince George's County apartment.
Police responded to the residence in the 6400 block of Landover Road around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers say the child was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with injuries described by officials as "non-life threatening."
Preliminarily, investigators say the shooting was accidental.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The child’s updated condition has not been released.