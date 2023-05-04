3-year-old girl dies after found in water near Stafford County home

A three-year-old girl who went missing in Stafford County Thursday night has died after authorities say she was found in a small body of water near her home.

The toddler had been reported missing just after 4:30 p.m. from her home in the Rappahannock Landing neighborhood in Fredericksburg.

Search and rescue teams combed the area while detectives conducted a canvas of the neighboring homes.

Just before 7:10 p.m., the young girl was found within a small body of water less than a half mile from her home.

Deputies performed CPR, and she was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating, but her death appears to be accidental.

"There are no words to describe our grief at this devastating outcome. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement Friday. "Please continue to keep the family of this little girl in your prayers."