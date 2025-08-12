3-year-old falls from 6th-floor balcony in Prince George’s County

article

The Brief A 3-year-old fell from a 6th-floor balcony in Prince George’s County on Tuesday. The child was medevacked with life-threatening injuries. Officials have yet to release further details.



Officials say a young child is fighting for their life after a devastating fall in Prince George’s County on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

A 3-year-old fell from the 6th-floor balcony of a multi-family home on the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road in College Park.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say the child was medevacked with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any further details about the child's condition, or what led to the fall.