3-year-old falls from 6th-floor balcony in Prince George’s County
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Officials say a young child is fighting for their life after a devastating fall in Prince George’s County on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
A 3-year-old fell from the 6th-floor balcony of a multi-family home on the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road in College Park.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire officials say the child was medevacked with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release any further details about the child's condition, or what led to the fall.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.