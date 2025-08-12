Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old falls from 6th-floor balcony in Prince George’s County

Published  August 12, 2025 3:14pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 3-year-old fell from a 6th-floor balcony in Prince George’s County on Tuesday.
    • The child was medevacked with life-threatening injuries.
    • Officials have yet to release further details.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Officials say a young child is fighting for their life after a devastating fall in Prince George’s County on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

A 3-year-old fell from the 6th-floor balcony of a multi-family home on the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road in College Park.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say the child was medevacked with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any further details about the child's condition, or what led to the fall.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

