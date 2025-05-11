3 women, 1 man injured in separate overnight DC shootings: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate shootings in D.C. that left three women and one man injured.

East Capitol Street Shooting:

Officers responded to an area hospital around midnight on Saturday where three adult women arrived suffering gunshot wounds. All three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of East Capitol Street and Benning Road.

1300 block of Columbia Road:

Police were called to the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest for a shooting around 12:15 a.m. One adult man was located conscious and breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police.