3 teens charged in 10 armed robberies, carjackings: police

Metropolitan police said Sunday that three teens have been charged in a series of armed robberies and carjackings across the D.C. area.

According to police, a 16-year-old juvenile male and two 15-year-old juvenile males, all from Southeast, DC, were arrested in connection to the rash of crimes that took place on Friday, June 16.

Police say the teens were involved in the following incidents:

Armed Carjacking (Gun) : At approximately 3:10 a.m., the suspects’ vehicle blocked the victim’s vehicle in the 3400 block of B Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim out of their vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and the suspects’ vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun) : At approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Armed Carjacking (Gun) : At approximately 4:35 a.m., the suspects blocked the victim’s vehicle from the front and rear at East Capitol Street and 17th Street, Northeast. The suspects exited their vehicles and brandished firearms and demanded the victim exit their vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and the additional suspects’ vehicles.

Armed Carjacking (Gun) : At approximately 5:55 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at Montana Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Armed Carjacking (Gun) : At approximately 4:45 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at C Street and 19th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim from their vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun) : At approximately 6:15 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects took the money then fled the scene.

Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) : At approximately 6:35 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of Fenwick Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and went through the victim’s pockets attempting to take property. When the suspects didn’t obtain any property, they fled the scene.

Armed Carjacking (Gun) : At approximately 6:41 a.m., the suspects’ vehicle approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at 4th Street and Morse Street, Northeast. The suspects exited their vehicle, brandished firearms, and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and the suspects’ vehicle.

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) : At approximately 6:45 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1300 block of Okie Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim fled the scene in their vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 6:49 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects took the money then fled the scene.

Police say the cases remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's tip line at 50411.