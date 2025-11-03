3 teens charged in connection to several shootings across Montgomery County

The Brief Three teens have been charged in connection to multiple shootings in Montgomery County. Investigators say the shootings took place from March of last year to this past August in Germantown and Damascus. They are facing several charges and remain in jail.



Three teens are behind bars accused of being connected to several shootings in Germantown and Damascus in Maryland.

What we know:

Montgomery County Police previously arrested one of the teenage suspects, Jaden Ochieng, at Northwest High School. They say he was carrying a loaded gun.

Detectives say those ballistics tied the gun to two other shootings.

The teens, 18-year-old Samuel Wisdom and 17-year-olds Ai'jai Smith-Nelson and Ochieng were taken into custody for allegedly involved in several shootings from March of last year to this past August.

In one of the incidents, police accused them of shooting at an SUV with three women inside three months ago. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Ochieng recently had electronic ankle monitoring removed after his alleged involvement in other shootings in the past year.

In March of last year, police say he tried to shoot a student getting off a school bus near Neelsville Middle School in Germantown, and last August, police say he shot at a person sitting on a park bench on Crystal Rock Drive.

The three teenage suspects are facing several charges and remain in jail. Anyone with additional information about the three suspects is asked to call Montgomery County Police.