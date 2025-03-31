3 teens charged after Pentagon City Mall fights

The Brief Three teens charged after fights at Pentagon City Mall, prompting a temporary shutdown Saturday night. Charges include assaulting officers and possession of a knife. Mall reopened Sunday with increased police presence.



Extra police officers were dispatched to Pentagon City Mall in Arlington on Sunday after multiple fights broke out on Saturday evening, forcing a temporary shutdown.

The mall reopened without incident, operating under heightened police patrols. Arlington County Police confirmed that three juveniles – ages 13, 14, and 15 – have been charged in connection with at least one of the altercations.

Teens charged after Pentagon Mall fights

Authorities responded to reports of fighting around 7 p.m. Saturday near the food court, where witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with multiple brawls occurring simultaneously.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says juveniles face various charges: a 13-year-old girl is accused of pushing an officer; a 14-year-old boy is charged with assaulting an officer and was reportedly found with a knife; and a 15-year-old girl faces the most serious charges, including assaulting an officer, mall security personnel, and a store employee.

Increased police presence following altercations

The altercations prompted a significant police presence Saturday night. Minor injuries were reported among two suspects, mall security staff, a store employee, and law enforcement officers.

Due to their ages, officials have not released the names of the juveniles involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

