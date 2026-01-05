Maryland health officials warn of flu surge as hospitalizations rise statewide

article

The Brief Flu cases and hospitalizations are rising sharply across Maryland, health officials say. The state is urging residents 6 months and older to get a flu shot and take precautions. Masking is recommended in health care settings due to high transmission levels.



Maryland health officials are warning of a sharp increase in flu cases and hospitalizations across the state and are urging residents to take steps now to protect themselves and others.

What we know:

The Maryland Department of Health says overall respiratory illness activity in the state remains high, driven largely by rising flu cases and hospitalizations.

According to the Maryland Combined Respiratory Illness Dashboard for the week ending Dec. 26, 2025, more than 1,940 people with lab-confirmed flu have been hospitalized since September. Seven flu-related deaths have also been confirmed statewide during that period.

Health officials say respiratory virus-associated hospitalizations have now exceeded 10 per 100,000 residents, prompting the department to recommend that health care facilities institute masking for patients and staff due to high transmission levels.

Screenshot from the Maryland Combined Respiratory Illness Dashboard

What they're saying:

"The flu can be serious for anyone, but it is particularly dangerous for infants and older adults," said Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. "This year we are seeing an early spike in cases, but the strains that are circulating are covered by this year’s flu vaccine."

Seshamani added that vaccines remain the most effective way to prevent severe complications and urged Marylanders to talk with their health care providers about vaccination.

How this flu season compares

State health data shows this flu season is surging earlier and faster than last year.

In the 2024–2025 season, flu cases began climbing in early January and peaked in February. This year, cases began rising shortly after Thanksgiving and have increased more rapidly, according to the department.

Last season, more than 8,000 Marylanders were hospitalized with lab-confirmed flu.

Strains circulating this year

Health officials say multiple flu strains are circulating, including:

H3N2, including a subclade known as K

H1N1

B/Victoria

Officials note that even people who may have already had one strain of the flu can still benefit from vaccination, which may help prevent or reduce illness from other strains.

Featured article

Getting vaccinated

Flu vaccines are widely available across Maryland and are covered by most private insurance plans, as well as Medicaid and Medicare.

Local health departments are offering free flu shots to uninsured adults or those facing high out-of-pocket costs through the Maryland Vaccine Program. Children and teens who are uninsured or underinsured can receive recommended vaccines through the Vaccines for Children program.

How to protect yourself

Health officials recommend steps to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, including:

avoiding close contact with people who are sick

washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer

covering coughs and sneezes

Anyone who believes they have the flu should contact a health care provider, especially if symptoms include high fever, difficulty breathing, or other severe signs. Officials also encourage people who are sick to stay home when possible.

What's next:

The Maryland Department of Health says it will continue monitoring flu, COVID-19, and RSV activity throughout the respiratory virus season and update guidance as needed.