3 teens arrested for armed carjackings in DC: police

D.C. police arrested three teens in connection to two armed carjackings.

Police say the 14, 15 and 16-year-old suspects committed the first offense around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The victim in this case said the suspects approached her car in the 200 block of 58th Street, Northeast, pointed firearms at her and demanded that she get out of the car. She complied and the suspects fled in her car.

The next incident took place in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 9. Around 2:23 a.m. the teens went up to a man sitting in his car in the 1600 block of 21st Place, Southeast. They once again pulled out firearms and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then fled in the victim’s car.

Shortly after the second carjacking, a Seat Pleasant Police Department officer spotted both stolen vehicles.

Through a joint effort the Metropolitan Police Department, the Seat Pleasant Police Department and the Fairfax County Police Department, all three suspects were apprehended.

On Oct. 9, a 14-year-old juvenile male, a 15-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with armed carjacking (gun).