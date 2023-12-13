3 teens arrested after assaulting, carjacking 72-year-old woman in Bethesda: police

Three teens have been arrested after police say they violently assaulted and carjacked a 72-year-old woman.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the victim was walking to her car in the 7700 block of Woodmont Ave. just before 1 s.m. Tuesday when she was tackled from behind and brought down to the ground by two suspects.

The suspects then demanded her car keys and personal property and she complied.

The suspects then drove away in her 2023 Honda Fit and after the incident was reported to police, a lookout was placed for the vehicle.

Officers later found the Honda Fit at the intersection of Georgia Ave. and Seminary Rd. A traffic stop was conducted and three suspects were taken into custody.

Police say 18-year-old Joseph Frank De-La-Paz, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have all been charged with carjacking, assault and robbery.

De-La-Paz was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

The 16-year-old was charged as an adult, and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. At the time of this arrest, the 16-year-old had an active arrest warrant for a carjacking that he allegedly committed on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Rockville.

The 15-year-old was transported to a juvenile detention center. That teen has also been charged with an armed carjacking that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Wheaton.