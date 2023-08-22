Expand / Collapse search

3 suspects wanted in hit-and-run carjacking

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run carjacking in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to the area of the 700 block of Cross Street in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Officers say the victim was riding his motorized scooter in the area when a driver in a black Hyundai rammed the rear end of the scooter, knocking the victim to the ground. 

The Hyundai stopped, and two occupants got out, jumped on the victim's scooter, and fled. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

