3 suspects steal $50,000 worth of medication from Target stores along the East Coast

An out-of-state retail theft crew was arrested in Springfield for stealing over-the-counter medications worth $50,000.

Police responded to Target at 6600 Springfield Mall for a larceny in progress on July 9, around 8:50 p.m. The suspects, an adult man and a teenage female, were actively stealing a large quantity of over-the-counter medications.

According to police, at the sight of detectives, the two suspects fled in different directions inside the mall. Detectives located and arrested both suspects. A third adult female suspect was found to be associated with the crew and arrested.

Detectives suspect this crew has been involved in over $50,000 worth of thefts from Target stores along the East Coast.

The first suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Latisha Kermon, of New York. Kermon has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is being held on a secured bond.

The adult male has been charged with three counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held without bond under the alias ‘John Doe’ after refusing to provide identification.

The 17-year-old teenager was charged with three counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and three counts of larceny with intent to sell. She was taken to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center and held.