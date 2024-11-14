3 suspects detained following an armed robbery in Arlington County: police

Three suspects were detained by police following an armed robbery in Arlington County, Virginia.

The Arlington County Police Department continues to investigate an armed robbery with a knife at a business in the 2100 block of 15th Street. Police say the suspects fled the scene into the Virginia Square-GMU metro.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez caught some of the chase at Rosslyn on camera.

Officers detained three suspects at the Rosslyn Metro. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

