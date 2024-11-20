3 suspects armed with machine gun at large after morning robbery in Southeast DC: police

Three to four suspects committed an armed robbery in Southeast, D.C. and at least one was armed with a machine gun, according to police.

Police responded to the 4400 block of H Street for the report of an armed robbery on Wednesday morning.

The suspects are described as Black men, potentially teenagers, all wearing dark clothes with ski masks. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a 2017 Grey Hyundai Elantra with D.C. tags, license plate #GF8789.

According to police, the suspects were seen headed east on H Street towards Benning Road.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

