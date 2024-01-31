3 suspected juveniles pull out guns and demand 2 men out of vehicle in Fairfax garage carjacking

Fairfax County Police continue to investigate an armed carjacking and request assistance from community members in identifying three suspects.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Mount Eagle Drive in Huntington for a carjacking on Tuesday, January 30, around 7:52 p.m.

According to officials, three juvenile suspects approached the victims, both adult men, who were inside their vehicle. The suspects opened the victim’s vehicle doors, displayed handguns, and ordered the victims out of the vehicle. Both victims were uninjured. All three suspects got in the vehicle and fled the area in the victim’s black Lexus.

The first suspect is described as a juvenile Black male wearing a long black coat, a hoodie with blue writing, and armed with a handgun. The second suspect is described as a juvenile Black male wearing a green coat with fur and a black hoodie. The third suspect is described as a juvenile Black male wearing a grey fur hoodie, black pants, wearing a blue surgical mask and ski mask, and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.