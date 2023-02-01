3 shot at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC; suspect in custody: police

Authorities say three people were shot at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning.

Scene from Potomac Ave. Metro station

The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street.

D.C. police say three men were injured in the shooting. Officials say one person was taken into custody.

Metro officials say train service is suspended between Federal Center SW and Minnesota Ave/Benning Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.