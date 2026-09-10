6 arrested after fire causes $1 million in damage to Fairfax County training facility

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The Brief Six suspects were arrested after a fire damaged a Fairfax County training facility. The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage to a facility used by multiple first responder departments. Three men and three 17-year-olds are facing burglary and trespassing charges.



Three men and three teens are facing charges in connection with a fire that caused millions of dollars in damage at a Fairfax County training facility, police said.

What we know:

The fire at the Urban Search and Rescue training facility in Lorton was reported on June 27. Fire crews arrived to find a large storage building filled with commercial equipment fully engulfed in flames in the 9000 block of Furnace Road. No injuries were reported.

Fairfax County police chief calls search and rescue facility fire arson as suspect search continues (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue / @ffxfirerescue)



The fire destroyed heavy-duty equipment used to train for disaster responses. The facility is used for training by multiple departments and supports Virginia Task Force 1.

Police said the fire caused an estimated $1 million to $1.3 million in damage.

Fairfax County Training Facility Fire Suspects Arrested

Several individuals were captured on surveillance entering the facility before the fire and leaving the area after it started, according to police.

RELATED: Fairfax County investigating after fire destroys Search and Rescue training facility

Officers used tips provided by the community and Flock license plate readers to identify a vehicle connected to the case.

On Sept. 3, officers executed search warrants at three homes. The following suspects were arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing:

Ricky Torres, 26, of Fairfax, was released on $1,000 bond

Brice Bartley, 18, of Fairfax, is being held without bond

Aidan Smith, 18, of Clifton, was released on $1,000 bond

Three 17-year-olds were also charged with burglary and trespassing.

Police said additional charges are expected.