Virginia early voting starts Sept. 18: What voters need to know

The Brief Virginia's in-person early voting for the 2026 midterm elections runs from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. The November ballot includes a major U.S. Senate contest along with high-stakes races across all 11 of the state's U.S. House districts. Because Virginia conducts its executive elections in odd-numbered years, this midterm cycle focuses solely on federal and local offices rather than statewide seats like governor.



Virginia voters will soon have their opportunity to cast ballots in the 2026 midterm elections, with in-person early voting beginning Sept. 18 and continuing through Oct. 31.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The midterm ballot will feature a U.S. Senate contest, all 11 of Virginia’s U.S. House seats and a range of local races, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Here's everything you need to know as early voting approaches:

The early-voting dates to know

Timeline:

Virginia's in-person early-voting period for the Nov. 3 election runs Friday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 31. State election officials say voters do not need an excuse or special reason to vote early.

The most important dates, per the department:

Sept. 18: Early voting begins.

Oct. 18: Sunday early voting is available.

Oct. 23: Regular voter-registration deadline. Online registration is due by 11:59 p.m.; in-person registration is due by 5 p.m.

Oct. 23: Deadline to request a ballot by mail; applications must be received by 5 p.m.

Oct. 24: Saturday early voting.

Oct. 25: Sunday early voting.

Oct. 31: Final day of in-person early voting.

Nov. 3: Election Day, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. can vote.

Local registrars determine the exact hours and locations for early voting, and some jurisdictions add satellite locations later in the voting period, according to the Department of Elections. Voters should check their local registrar before heading out.

Who can vote early?

Big picture view:

Any registered Virginia voter can vote early in person. There is no requirement to provide a reason.

At an early-voting location, voters should provide their name and address and present an acceptable form of identification. The Department of Elections says voters who do not have an acceptable ID can instead sign an ID Confirmation Statement affirming their identity. If a voter does not provide acceptable identification or sign the statement, a provisional ballot will be offered.

Early voting is conducted within the voter's jurisdiction. The Virginia elections agency advises voters to check their registration status and contact their local registrar before visiting an early-voting location. Voters can also use the state's voter-information and polling-place lookup tools to confirm where they should vote.

Voters who miss the Oct. 23 registration deadline are not necessarily shut out. Virginia Department of Elections guidance says eligible voters can register and vote in person using same-day registration after the regular registration deadline, casting a provisional ballot on Election Day.

What’s on the ballot?

Unlike an odd-year Virginia election, this year's ballot is dominated by federal contests.

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Arguably the biggest statewide race is the U.S. Senate election, where three-term Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is seeking a fourth term, which would give him another six years in office.

Republicans nominated retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa in the Aug. 4 primary. Mizusawa won with 51.5% of the vote, ahead of David Williams and Kim Farington.

The House races to watch

All 11 of Virginia's U.S. House seats are on the ballot this year.

Perhaps the most closely watched contest is in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans faces Democrat Elaine Luria in a rematch.

Luria previously represented the Virginia Beach-area district before losing to Kiggans in 2022, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting. Kiggans and Luria are both Navy veterans, and the race is expected to draw significant national attention as Democrats try to take back the Republican-controlled House.

Another race to watch is Virginia's 7th Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman is seeking reelection. The district was competitive in 2024, when Vindman won with about 51% of the vote, and Republicans are again targeting the seat.

The district stretches across parts of Northern and Central Virginia, including Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper and portions of Prince William County.

Other House contests will be significant because Virginia’s delegation is split almost evenly, meaning a shift in just a few swing districts could swing the national balance of power.

A Virginia election without a governor's race

The backstory:

One important distinction for voters: Virginia is not electing a governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general in 2026.

Virginia holds its statewide executive elections in odd-numbered years.





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The 2025 election selected the state's governor and other statewide officials, while the next regularly scheduled statewide executive election will be in 2029.

That means many voters accustomed to seeing a long list of statewide Virginia races on the ballot will instead find a ballot centered on Congress and local offices.

Voting by mail is another option

Voters who want to vote from home can request a mailed ballot, according to the Department of Elections.

For the November election, the regular deadline to request a mailed ballot is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. The ballot must be received by the appropriate election deadline, so voters who use the mail should not wait until the last minute.

Before you vote, check these 5 things

Check your voter registration: Make sure your name and address are current.

Look at your sample ballot: Congressional and local races can vary significantly depending on where you live.

Find your early-voting location: Locations and hours are set locally.

Bring acceptable identification: Virginia requires ID or an available alternative such as an ID Confirmation Statement.

Make a voting plan: If you intend to vote early, Sept. 18 through Oct. 31 gives you several weeks of options.

Big picture view:

For voters, the central takeaway is simple: you do not have to wait until Nov. 3. Virginia's 45-day early-voting period begins Sept. 18, giving voters weeks to cast their ballots before Election Day.