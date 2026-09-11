7 pedestrians injured in Baltimore County crash

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The Brief Seven pedestrians were injured in a Baltimore County crash. The victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is currently unclear.



Seven pedestrians were injured in a crash in Baltimore County Friday evening, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The collision was reported at the intersection of Delvale Avenue and Holabird Avenue in Dundalk around 3 p.m.

First responders said at least seven people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

It's currently unclear what caused the crash.