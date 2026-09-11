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7 pedestrians injured in Baltimore County crash

By
Baltimore County
Published September 11, 2026 3:32 PM EDT
Published September 11, 2026 3:32 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Seven pedestrians were injured in a Baltimore County crash. 
    • The victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
    • The cause of the crash is currently unclear. 

DUNDALK, Md. - Seven pedestrians were injured in a crash in Baltimore County Friday evening, according to fire officials. 

What we know:

The collision was reported at the intersection of Delvale Avenue and Holabird Avenue in Dundalk around 3 p.m. 

First responders said at least seven people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. 

It's currently unclear what caused the crash. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Baltimore County Fire Department. 

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