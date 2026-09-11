7 pedestrians injured in Baltimore County crash
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DUNDALK, Md. - Seven pedestrians were injured in a crash in Baltimore County Friday evening, according to fire officials.
What we know:
The collision was reported at the intersection of Delvale Avenue and Holabird Avenue in Dundalk around 3 p.m.
First responders said at least seven people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
It's currently unclear what caused the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Baltimore County Fire Department.