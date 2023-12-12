3 rescued from 2-alarm vacant house fire in Frederick

Three people were rescued during a two-alarm fire at a vacant house in Frederick early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 400 block of East Patrick Street.

Rescue crews pulled three adults from the third floor of the building. One person was transported to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries. Two left the scene without receiving treatment.

Investigators believe the three occupants were homeless. Transit buses were available for sheltering in place.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Drivers can expect closures around the East Patrick Street area throughout the morning.