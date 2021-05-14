3 reportedly injured in Pikesville gas explosion
PIKESVILLE, Md. - Three people were injured in a gas explosion in Pikesville, according to a local report.
READ MORE: No one injured in massive Baltimore sugar plant fire
WJZ in Baltimore says construction crews were working at the location at the time of the incident.
READ MORE: Multiple people rescued, several injured after explosion in downtown Baltimore
Baltimore Gas and Electric told the station that crews were working on a steel gas main when the fire erupted.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
They say one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, another was treated at the scene.
Advertisement
Read more on WJZ’s website.