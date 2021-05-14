3 reportedly injured in Pikesville gas explosion

Three people were injured in a gas explosion in Pikesville, according to a local report.

WJZ in Baltimore says construction crews were working at the location at the time of the incident.

Baltimore Gas and Electric told the station that crews were working on a steel gas main when the fire erupted.

They say one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, another was treated at the scene.

