No one injured in massive Baltimore sugar plant fire
BALTIMORE, Md. - A fire at the Domino Sugar plant sent white smoke billowing over the Inner Harbor in Baltimore on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Woman films incredible video of sharks swimming in container on I-95 in Baltimore
Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says no reports of injuries were immediately reported after Tuesday's three-alarm fire.
All employees were able to safely evacuate.
READ MORE: Multiple people rescued, several injured after explosion in downtown Baltimore
Adams says a conveyer belt apparently carried a burning substance from a silo to other parts of the facility.
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Flames could be seen from a distance after 3 p.m. at a storage facility behind the waterfront refinery. In November 2007, a powerful explosion and fires forced the refinery to shut down for a week.