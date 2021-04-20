No one injured in massive Baltimore sugar plant fire

A fire at the Domino Sugar plant sent white smoke billowing over the Inner Harbor in Baltimore on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Woman films incredible video of sharks swimming in container on I-95 in Baltimore

Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says no reports of injuries were immediately reported after Tuesday's three-alarm fire.

All employees were able to safely evacuate.

READ MORE: Multiple people rescued, several injured after explosion in downtown Baltimore

Adams says a conveyer belt apparently carried a burning substance from a silo to other parts of the facility.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Flames could be seen from a distance after 3 p.m. at a storage facility behind the waterfront refinery. In November 2007, a powerful explosion and fires forced the refinery to shut down for a week.