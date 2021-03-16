3 more charged in Laurel attorney’s murder

article

Three more Prince George’s County residents are facing charges in connection with the murder of a popular attorney in Laurel.

Police had already arrested two people - Marie Nancy Hassan, 23, of Hyattsville, and Caleb Rinwi Gonga, 21, of Lanham- in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Brian Bregman in his home in the 500 block of Main Street on Feb. 3.

An investigation revealed that Bregman invited Hassan to his residence on the night of Saturday, January 30. They believe the two were acquaintances.

Investigators believed that Hassan had conspired with other accomplices to rob Bregman.

Last week, with the help of Prince George’s County Emergency Services, Laurel police arrested:

- Michael Phelps, 20, of Bowie

- Sam Mofor, 19, of Bowie

- Fabian Tinsley, 19, of Hyattsville

Phelps was charged as an accessory after the fact as he allegedly helped hide evidence.

Tinsley and Mofor were both charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

